Tennessee Police Search For Woman Trying To Ship Drug-Filled Bible To Jail
By Sarah Tate
January 4, 2022
Police in Tennessee are searching for a woman they said tried to mail a Bible filled with drugs to an inmate at a federal prison.
Officers in East Ridge, near the Tennessee-Georgia border, are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly entered a "local religious bookstore" on December 17, 2021, and paid the owner to ship a Bible to a federal inmate. Things took a turn, however, when "suspected narcotics" fell out of the Bible during the transaction to prepare it for shipment, FOX 17 reports.
As of Tuesday (January 4), the woman's identity is still unknown. The East Ridge Police Department shared surveillance camera photos of the suspect on its Facebook page in the hopes that someone may know who she is. Check out the post below.
On December 17th, 2021, an unidentified white female entered a local religious bookstore and paid the owner to ship a...Posted by East Ridge Police Department on Monday, January 3, 2022
If you recognize the woman in the photos or have any information regarding her identity, East Ridge Police Department asks that you contact investigators at 423-867-3720 or reach out to their Facebook page.
This isn't the first time a suspect has reportedly hidden illegal substances in a strange place. Last month, police in East Tennessee found methamphetamine hidden inside a box of frozen lasagna. Days later, the Tennessee Highway Patrol uncovered drugs in a box of cereal stashed underneath a car seat during a traffic stop.