Tennessee Police Search For Woman Trying To Ship Drug-Filled Bible To Jail

Police in Tennessee are searching for a woman they said tried to mail a Bible filled with drugs to an inmate at a federal prison.

Officers in East Ridge, near the Tennessee-Georgia border, are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly entered a "local religious bookstore" on December 17, 2021, and paid the owner to ship a Bible to a federal inmate. Things took a turn, however, when "suspected narcotics" fell out of the Bible during the transaction to prepare it for shipment, FOX 17 reports.

As of Tuesday (January 4), the woman's identity is still unknown. The East Ridge Police Department shared surveillance camera photos of the suspect on its Facebook page in the hopes that someone may know who she is. Check out the post below.