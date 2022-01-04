Tennessee Titans Help Fan Reunite With Wedding Ring He Lost At Game

A viral tweet helped a Tennessee Titan fan reunite with his missing wedding ring following the team's win over the weekend.

Chad Davis watched his beloved team clinch the AFC South Division title in a 34-3 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (January 2). After the game, however, he noticed that his custom-made wedding ring, which bears the Titans' logo, was missing. With some encouragement from his son, Davis took to Twitter with a plea for help finding the missing ring, WKRN reports.

"I lost my wedding band somewhere at the game today," he wrote. "From the day we got married. Sick to my stomach."

His post was retweeted hundreds of times, eventually garnering the attention from Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill, who asked staff to do what they can to find the ring. After searching the stadium, a pair of security guards were able to find the ring under a pile of snow that had fallen across Nashville.

Nihill responded to Davis' tweet with one of his own, saying, "All good, Chad. Someone will be in touch about how to get it back to you."