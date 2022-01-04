Titans' Bud Dupree Charged In Walgreens Incident, Footage Leaked

By Jason Hall

January 4, 2022

Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation in connection to an incident that took place at a Nashville Walgreens store Monday (January 3) morning.

A Metro Nashville Police Department citation obtained by FOX 17 News accuses Dupree of grabbing an employee and the employee's phone before involving himself in a physical altercation at the store.

The citation states that Dupree and several others entered the store at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday (January 2) before "some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim."

The citation said the group left, then-reentered the store with Durpee, who "then grabbed the victim and his phone" before he "got into a physical altercation" before exiting the store.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury," the citation stated via FOX 17 News.

Broadway Sports Media shared exclusive footage of the incident on its website here, noting that it was "the only portion of the video we received and it may not show the full context of what happened."

(WARNING: Video contains language not suitable for children and fighting; viewer discretion is advised)

On Monday, a representative for the Titans told FOX 17 News that the team is "aware of the situation" and was "gathering additional information" at the time of publication on Monday.

Dupree recorded one tackle during the Titans' 34-3 win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (January 2), which clinched the AFC South Division title and moved Tennessee into the top seed in the AFC standings.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans on March 16, one year after being franchise tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.

The former University of Kentucky standout has made five starts in 10 appearances for the Titans during the 2021-22 NFL season, recording 14 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two tackles for loss.

Dupree had previously spent his entire career with the Steelers after being selected No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices