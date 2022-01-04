Titans' Bud Dupree Charged In Walgreens Incident, Footage Leaked
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation in connection to an incident that took place at a Nashville Walgreens store Monday (January 3) morning.
A Metro Nashville Police Department citation obtained by FOX 17 News accuses Dupree of grabbing an employee and the employee's phone before involving himself in a physical altercation at the store.
The citation states that Dupree and several others entered the store at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday (January 2) before "some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim."
The citation said the group left, then-reentered the store with Durpee, who "then grabbed the victim and his phone" before he "got into a physical altercation" before exiting the store.
"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury," the citation stated via FOX 17 News.
Broadway Sports Media shared exclusive footage of the incident on its website here, noting that it was "the only portion of the video we received and it may not show the full context of what happened."
(WARNING: Video contains language not suitable for children and fighting; viewer discretion is advised)
Video of alleged Bud Dupree incident at Walgreens!#Titans pic.twitter.com/48hkLozFgI— Broadway Sports (@BroadwayTN) January 4, 2022
On Monday, a representative for the Titans told FOX 17 News that the team is "aware of the situation" and was "gathering additional information" at the time of publication on Monday.
Dupree recorded one tackle during the Titans' 34-3 win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (January 2), which clinched the AFC South Division title and moved Tennessee into the top seed in the AFC standings.
Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans on March 16, one year after being franchise tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.
The former University of Kentucky standout has made five starts in 10 appearances for the Titans during the 2021-22 NFL season, recording 14 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two tackles for loss.
Dupree had previously spent his entire career with the Steelers after being selected No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.