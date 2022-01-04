Titans' Bud Dupree Charged In Walgreens Incident, Footage Leaked

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a misdemeanor assault citation in connection to an incident that took place at a Nashville Walgreens store Monday (January 3) morning.

A Metro Nashville Police Department citation obtained by FOX 17 News accuses Dupree of grabbing an employee and the employee's phone before involving himself in a physical altercation at the store.

The citation states that Dupree and several others entered the store at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday (January 2) before "some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim."

The citation said the group left, then-reentered the store with Durpee, who "then grabbed the victim and his phone" before he "got into a physical altercation" before exiting the store.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury," the citation stated via FOX 17 News.

Broadway Sports Media shared exclusive footage of the incident on its website here, noting that it was "the only portion of the video we received and it may not show the full context of what happened."

(WARNING: Video contains language not suitable for children and fighting; viewer discretion is advised)