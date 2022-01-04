Texas Home Decorates Lawn With 'Golden Girl' Roses To Honor Betty White

A dozen "Roses" can be found on the front lawn of a Dallas, Texas, home as a tribute to the late Betty White.

Not red roses, though. Twelve miniature cardboard cutouts of White's character "Rose Nylund" from Golden Girls in her iconic red suit line Elissa Ewers' lawn. She told NBC DFW the dozen "red Roses" were a gift from her husband. A sign that says "A Dozen Red Roses Just For You" was placed near the walkway.

Ewers said White played a huge role in her upbringing.

“She'd always been a big part of my life — my childhood — watching TV with my mother. That's what made me love Betty White. I even have some Golden Girls ornaments on my tree,” Ewers told NBC DFW.

Ewers said she plans to leave the Golden Girls display up through Valentine's Day. She said it's great that neighbors and passers-by are stopping to "smell the roses" at the tribute on her front lawn.

White died the morning of New Year's Eve, weeks before her 100th birthday. The legendary actress died peacefully in her home despite rumors of the cause of death being related to the COVID-19 booster shot, her agent Jeff Witjas told The Associated Press.