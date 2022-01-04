This Arizona Deli Has The Best Bagels In The Entire State

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.

Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and a group of shops in Arizona got the top spot for the entire state.

"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."

So which shop serves up the best bagels in Arizona?

Hot Bagels & Deli

Hot Bagels & Deli began in New Jersey before moving out west to Arizona in 2001, bringing with it the best handmade bagels you can find. With two locations in Glendale and one in Phoenix, there are plenty of ways to try the best bagels in the state. Learn more about Hot Bagels & Deli at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in Arizona:

"Catering to East Coasters who've moved out west, this bagel shop and deli hits all the bases, including bagels with cream cheese, breakfast sandwiches, and a full selection of cold cuts. Locals swear by the super cinnamon bagel."

