Tom DeLonge Reveals What Blink-182 Track Had The Most 'Gnarly' Temp Names

Tom DeLonge is plenty busy releasing new music with Angels & Airwaves and proving that aliens exist, but every once and a while he'll share something about blink-182 on social media. And it's always quality content.

The latest post reveals the "gnarly" temp names he and his bandmates used for the Neighborhoods track "Natives."

"The temp names of this track were so gnarly, they shall be forever lost to history," he wrote on Instagram alongside a snippet of the 2011 song. "Haha But the one word from all the funny titles that stayed was 'Natives'”

One fan summed up what we're all thinking in a comment: "Ah come on Tom, now you gotta tell us what the temp names were..."

See Tom's post below.