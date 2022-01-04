Tristan Thompson Offers Khloe Kardashian An Apology Amid Paternity Test

The Sacramento Kings star added:

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The news comes just weeks after the 30-year old athlete denied having sex with Nichols in California --- where she filed the paternity case, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday when he was in Texas. However, in December, Nichols told E News that she “would have never gotten involved” with Thompson if she “thought he was in a relationship” --- adding that she had agreed to meet him at a private party in Houston in March, and that this was one of “many nights” the two spent together.

The news also marks the third time Tristan has been exposed for cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom chimed in, sharing his thoughts on the incident:

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Khloe has yet to respond to the apology.