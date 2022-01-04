WATCH: Ben Roethlisberger Thanks Fans After Emotional Final Home Game

Ben Roethlisberger's final home game at Heinz Field played out in the most fitting way possible.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-14 win against the rival Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football (January 3).

The game wasn't pretty, but the Steelers and their 18-year veteran quarterback got the job done to keep their slim playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the 2021 NFL season.

An emotional Roethlisberger thanked the Pittsburgh fans during his postgame game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters before taking a victory lap around Heinz Field, giving high fives to the fans who stuck around to greet the legendary quarterback with adulation.