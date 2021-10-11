Steelers, Authorities Investigating Report Of Ashes Spread At Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers and local authorities are investigating an incident in which a fan's ashes were reportedly spread at Heinz Field prior to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Heinz Field crews confirmed they worked alongside first responders to look into the strange situation on Sunday (October 10) following the Steelers' 27-19 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Responders reportedly focused on the stands and the edge of the field at the Steelers' home stadium on Sunday.

The Steelers also confirmed they are aware of the situation, which they do not condone and are working with local authorities to obtain more information.

It is illegal to spread ashes anywhere without the property owner's permission in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Steelers officials said fans are not permitted to do so at Heinz Field, CBS Pittsburgh reports.