Chloe Bailey And Gunna Spotted Holding Hands While Leaving Lakers Game

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Bailey and Gunna may have denied being a couple, by their recent outing as fans thinking otherwise. On Tuesday, the "Have Mercy" singer and the "Too Easy" rapper were all smiles while holding hands as they left the Crypto.com Area after attending another NBA game together.

Back in November, Gunna spoke out about the rumors that he's dating the singer after the pair was spotted sitting courtside together at an Atlanta Hawks game in October. While hitting the red carpet at the AMA's last year, the YSL rapper insisted that he and Chloe were just friends, sharing:

"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants."

This isn't the first time fans suspected that Chloe and Gunna were dating. The "Ski" rapper caused the rumor mill to go into overdrive after he shared videos from the audience of the singer's performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Both Chloe and her sister Halle have been enjoying time hanging out with their rumored beaus. Halle was recently spotted at the Usher concert her alleged new boyfriend DDG. But just like sister, Chloe, both have kept mum on the status of their relationships.

Check out Chloe and Gunna leaving the Lakers game together in the video above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices