Chloe Bailey And Gunna Spotted Holding Hands While Leaving Lakers Game
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 5, 2022
Chloe Bailey and Gunna may have denied being a couple, by their recent outing as fans thinking otherwise. On Tuesday, the "Have Mercy" singer and the "Too Easy" rapper were all smiles while holding hands as they left the Crypto.com Area after attending another NBA game together.
Chloe & Gunna leaving the Lakers game holding hands
Back in November, Gunna spoke out about the rumors that he's dating the singer after the pair was spotted sitting courtside together at an Atlanta Hawks game in October. While hitting the red carpet at the AMA's last year, the YSL rapper insisted that he and Chloe were just friends, sharing:
"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants."
Gunna tells Billboard he and Chlöe have recorded two songs — at least one may be released
This isn't the first time fans suspected that Chloe and Gunna were dating. The "Ski" rapper caused the rumor mill to go into overdrive after he shared videos from the audience of the singer's performance at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Gunna supporting Chloe at the #AMAs
Both Chloe and her sister Halle have been enjoying time hanging out with their rumored beaus. Halle was recently spotted at the Usher concert her alleged new boyfriend DDG. But just like sister, Chloe, both have kept mum on the status of their relationships.
Check out Chloe and Gunna leaving the Lakers game together in the video above.