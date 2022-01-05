Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Gets Sweet Letter From Ohio 3rd Grader

Baker Mayfield just got an adorable message encouraging him to ignore the “mean people” putting him through a rough time. Brooklyn Schue, a third-grader in Lorain, penned a letter to the Cleveland Browns Quarterback.

Brooklyn shared her letter with WKYC-TV, explaining that she hopes “people will stop being mean to him and they put hope in him.” She also wished him luck with his shoulder injury, the station noted.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously announced that Mayfield would undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, taking him out of the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury happened during Week 2.

Brooklyn expressed that she feels bad for the Browns QB, and suggested watching funny videos or playing with a dog to lift his spirits. Read her full letter here:

Dear Baker,

My mom told me that people are being mean to you. And I feel bad for you. So, I want to check in on you to see how you are doing. Me and my family think you are doing a great job and we really like you. Sorry you are going through a rough time. I go through rough times too when my friends are mean to me. Something I do to help me feel better is watch funny videos and play with my dog. If you do not have a dog, a cat is fine too. Don’t listen to those mean people. Maybe they’re just hungry. My mom said I can get mean if I am hungry.

Sincerely,

Brooklyn Schue