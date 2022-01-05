Dogs In Wisconsin Are Among The Most Overweight In America

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 5, 2022

Dog English Bull Dogs Portrait
Photo: Getty Images

We all love our dogs and when they bark at us for food, we give it to them without hesitation. But, we don't realize that over time, just like us humans, our furry friends gain weight from all the food consumption and not enough exercise.

A study done by OneVet released a list of the states with the most overweight dogs.

"More than 60% of Americans admitted they gained weight in 2020 during the pandemic, so it's no surprise that in another survey, 36% also reported that their dogs experienced weight gain during the same time period, leaving to many an overweight dog."

To find out which states have the plumpest pets, OneVet surveyed 2,430 pet owners across 42 states. Those surveyed gave their dog's breed and weight; that data was then compared to the AKC-recommended weight chart for each dog's specific breed. They were then able to unveil which states had the most overweight dogs.

Among that list was Wisconsin.

Wisconsin was named the third state with the plumpest pooches. The state's dogs, on average, are about 16 pounds overweight.

Wisconsin was also listed as the top state with the most overweight male dogs. "Male dogs in the Badger State are over 20 and a half pounds overweight."

Here are the top 10 states with the most overweight dogs:

  1. Pennsylvania
  2. Virginia
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Georgia
  5. West Virginia
  6. Connecticut
  7. New Hampshire
  8. New York
  9. Nebraska
  10. Tennessee

Click here to see the complete report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices