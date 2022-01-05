Dogs In Wisconsin Are Among The Most Overweight In America

We all love our dogs and when they bark at us for food, we give it to them without hesitation. But, we don't realize that over time, just like us humans, our furry friends gain weight from all the food consumption and not enough exercise.

A study done by OneVet released a list of the states with the most overweight dogs.

"More than 60% of Americans admitted they gained weight in 2020 during the pandemic, so it's no surprise that in another survey, 36% also reported that their dogs experienced weight gain during the same time period, leaving to many an overweight dog."

To find out which states have the plumpest pets, OneVet surveyed 2,430 pet owners across 42 states. Those surveyed gave their dog's breed and weight; that data was then compared to the AKC-recommended weight chart for each dog's specific breed. They were then able to unveil which states had the most overweight dogs.

Among that list was Wisconsin.

Wisconsin was named the third state with the plumpest pooches. The state's dogs, on average, are about 16 pounds overweight.

Wisconsin was also listed as the top state with the most overweight male dogs. "Male dogs in the Badger State are over 20 and a half pounds overweight."

Here are the top 10 states with the most overweight dogs:

Pennsylvania Virginia Wisconsin Georgia West Virginia Connecticut New Hampshire New York Nebraska Tennessee

Click here to see the complete report.