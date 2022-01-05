Girl, 8, Dies After Wind Blows Bouncy Castle Into The Air

By Bill Galluccio

January 5, 2022

Photo: Provincial Fire Consortium of Valencia

An eight-year-old girl was killed when high winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at fairgrounds in Mislata, Spain. Eight other children were injured, including one four-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Witnesses were horrified as the bouncy castle blew into the sky, dumping several children to the ground and leaving others trapped underneath the structure.

Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in the accident. They are working to determine why the bouncy castle was able to be tossed into the air by the wind and if the company that runs the fair is responsible.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia shared photos and a video on Twitter showing first responders on the scene working to rescue the injured children.

Officials have canceled the remaining Christmas activities at the fairground and declared a period of official mourning until the end of the week.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the child who lost her life. She was only eight years old,” officials said, according to The Guardian.

This is just the latest incident involving a bouncy castle. Last month, an accident in Australia left five children dead.

