Girl, 8, Dies After Wind Blows Bouncy Castle Into The Air
By Bill Galluccio
January 5, 2022
An eight-year-old girl was killed when high winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at fairgrounds in Mislata, Spain. Eight other children were injured, including one four-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.
Witnesses were horrified as the bouncy castle blew into the sky, dumping several children to the ground and leaving others trapped underneath the structure.
Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in the accident. They are working to determine why the bouncy castle was able to be tossed into the air by the wind and if the company that runs the fair is responsible.
The Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia shared photos and a video on Twitter showing first responders on the scene working to rescue the injured children.
📹 Vídeo dels @BombersValencia en la zona de l’incident a la fira de Mislata, revisant les instal•lacions per descartar que hi haguera atrapats baix l'unflable. Els nostres millors desitjos de recuperació per als menors afectats que han sigut atesos pels mitjans sanitaris. pic.twitter.com/0yIZTVlzXj— Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022
Actualització incident amb unflable tombat a fira de #Mislata. Diversos menors han sigut atesos per mitjans sanitaris. @BombersValencia ha revisat la infraestructura per comprovar que no hagueren més persones baix, i han descartat que hi haguera ningú atrapat. pic.twitter.com/SqRFrIdomX— Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022
Officials have canceled the remaining Christmas activities at the fairground and declared a period of official mourning until the end of the week.
“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the child who lost her life. She was only eight years old,” officials said, according to The Guardian.
This is just the latest incident involving a bouncy castle. Last month, an accident in Australia left five children dead.