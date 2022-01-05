Girl, 8, Dies After Wind Blows Bouncy Castle Into The Air

An eight-year-old girl was killed when high winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at fairgrounds in Mislata, Spain. Eight other children were injured, including one four-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Witnesses were horrified as the bouncy castle blew into the sky, dumping several children to the ground and leaving others trapped underneath the structure.

Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in the accident. They are working to determine why the bouncy castle was able to be tossed into the air by the wind and if the company that runs the fair is responsible.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia shared photos and a video on Twitter showing first responders on the scene working to rescue the injured children.