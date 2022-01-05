Kanye West And Julia Fox Hit Up A Broadway Play For Date Two In NYC
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 5, 2022
Kanye West is single and mingling these days --- but his relationship with Julia Fox seems to be picking up steam. The Donda rapper was spotted out last week the Uncut Gems star, and on Tuesday, the pair embarked on a second date to see Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” on Broadway with a group of friends before hitting up Carbone for dinner.
An eyewitness told Page Six that Kanye was very into the show and "managed to stay off his phone for the entirety of the play." The pair was first spotted together in Miami on Saturday, hitting up the Carbone location in the hot city and double dating with Drink Champs host Noreaga and his wife, Neri.
Kanye West, Ludacris, NORE & Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/yQHKghiGYo— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 4, 2022
Kanye and Julia's NYC second date night comes just days after a source told Page Six:
"Julia and Ye are dating. They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”
The news also comes on the heels of the Grammy Award winning rapper building a home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, their four children and her Hidden Hills home. Although Ye kicked off the year with his personal life making headlines, that hasn't stopped the star from working on brand new music. Earlier this week, CEO and Pusha T's manager Steven Victor revealed that Kanye is currently working on Donda 2, telling Complex:
“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2"
Donda 2 would mark the first time in Ye's career that he released a sequel to one of his albums. As for his relationship with Julia, only time will tell.