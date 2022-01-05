Kanye West And Julia Fox Hit Up A Broadway Play For Date Two In NYC

Kanye West is single and mingling these days --- but his relationship with Julia Fox seems to be picking up steam. The Donda rapper was spotted out last week the Uncut Gems star, and on Tuesday, the pair embarked on a second date to see Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” on Broadway with a group of friends before hitting up Carbone for dinner.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Kanye was very into the show and "managed to stay off his phone for the entirety of the play." The pair was first spotted together in Miami on Saturday, hitting up the Carbone location in the hot city and double dating with Drink Champs host Noreaga and his wife, Neri.