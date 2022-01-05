Katelyn Brown Shares 'How I Told Kane We Were Expecting' & It's Adorable

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their second child on December 30, surprising fans after keeping this pregnancy under wraps. Now that the “secrets finally out,” the proud parents are catching everyone up on the last nine months.

Katelyn took to Instagram to share “how I told Kane we were expecting.” The video shows Katelyn holding up a pregnancy test to show that it was positive, and bringing it over to her sleeping husband. She repeatedly whispers “hey babe,” gently waking him up — and his smile is priceless. Fans are gushing over the “precious” moment. Watch the adorable video here: