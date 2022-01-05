Katelyn Brown Shares 'How I Told Kane We Were Expecting' & It's Adorable

By Kelly Fisher

January 5, 2022

2021 CMT Music Awards - Portraits & Backstage
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their second child on December 30, surprising fans after keeping this pregnancy under wraps. Now that the “secrets finally out,” the proud parents are catching everyone up on the last nine months.

Katelyn took to Instagram to share “how I told Kane we were expecting.” The video shows Katelyn holding up a pregnancy test to show that it was positive, and bringing it over to her sleeping husband. She repeatedly whispers “hey babe,” gently waking him up — and his smile is priceless. Fans are gushing over the “precious” moment. Watch the adorable video here:

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kodi’s big sister, Kingsley Rose, in October 2019. Kingsley became a big sister on December 30, when Kodi Jane Brown was born. Kane and Katelyn finally made the announcement on New Year’s Day. “Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Katelyn wrote on Instagram. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable.”

Kane also took to his social media channels to share adorable family photos with “all my girls.” See the photos of the family of four here:

