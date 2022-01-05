Nashville Council Decides On Future Of Emissions Testing In Davidson County

By Sarah Tate

January 5, 2022

Emissions testing in Nashville will soon come to an end.

On Tuesday (January 4), the Metro Council unanimously passed a resolution to end the requirement for Davidson County as early as February 4, FOX 17 reports. Davidson joins five other Tennessee counties that voted to end the emissions testing requirement starting January 14, 2022: Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Prior to the vote, Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a statement showing his support for the resolution.

"Vehicle testing was once key to maintaining our quality air resources, but it's become less effective and more inefficient in recent years," said Mayor Cooper. "With long waits and other burdens on working people, the current process is falling short."

Cooper added that he looks forward to working with the council to "find a better way to protect our air quality."

The decision to end the emissions testing requirement in several Tennessee counties comes after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found the state to be consistent with the federal Clean Air Act.

"This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans," said David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner. "It's a recognition of the improvement of our state's air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal."

