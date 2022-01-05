Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Robbed Near Home

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed she was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend near her Oakland, California home during a series of tweets shared this week.

Schneider, who made history as both the show's highest-earning female and first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, said the thief took her phone, credit cards and identification during the incident.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” Schneider shared to her 52,000 followers on Monday (January 3) via her verified Twitter account.