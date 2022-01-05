Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Robbed Near Home
By Jason Hall
January 5, 2022
Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed she was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend near her Oakland, California home during a series of tweets shared this week.
Schneider, who made history as both the show's highest-earning female and first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, said the thief took her phone, credit cards and identification during the incident.
“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” Schneider shared to her 52,000 followers on Monday (January 3) via her verified Twitter account.
The incident took place just days after Schneider earned her 21st consecutive win, breaking a previous Jeopardy! record set by Julia Collins in 2014 for most wins by a woman.
The reigning Jeopardy! champion has since extended her win total to 24 consecutive wins.
A spokesperson for the long-running game show told the Associated Press in an official statement that they contacted Schneider to offer support following the incident.
“We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity,” Jeopardy! representatives said in an email.
Police in Oakland confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery incident reported to have taken place on Sunday (January 2) afternoon but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday (January 4).