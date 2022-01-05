Saweetie Joins Cher To Test Their Favorite MAC Products For #MacChallenge

This isn't the first time the unlikely pair has worked together. Back in June, share revealed that she and the "My Type" star became friends during the pandemic, and even plan to work together, sharing:

“She’s a sweet girl. I don’t know how she is with everybody else, but she and I had the best time together. And the thing that we did is going to be big.”

Check out Saweetie and Cher's full MAC campaign below.