Washington Man Faces Charges After Homeless Man Loses Hand From Fireworks

By Zuri Anderson

January 5, 2022

Cropped Image Of Hand Holding Firework
Photo: Getty Images

The new year started off disastrously for two men involved in a serious homemade firework explosion, according to KOIN 6.

The incident happened in Longview, Washington at midnight on New Year's Eve (December 31), police say. Longview Police Capt. John Reeves said a tennis ball filled with explosives was tossed at 49-year-old Ron Turnboo's tent near Ninth Avenue and Vandercook Way. Turnboo reportedly picked up the firework before it erupted, suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand, authorities claim.

The injured homeless man walked nearly two miles in freezing temperatures to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to police. Cops also told KOIN 6 they located Turnboo by following his trail of blood. Reeves told the Associated Press Turnboo's "his hand was blown off."

"Law enforcement confirmed 25-year-old Corey Barlette of Longview WA, was arrested the same day for allegedly throwing the explosive device in the direction of Turnboo," reporters learned.

Barlette was released from custody on Monday (January 3) but faces a second-degree assault charge in the incident, according to jail records. AP says his arraignment is scheduled for January 13.

As for Turnboo, Amanda Hart has set up a GoFundMe to fund the injured man's stay at a motel during his recovery.

"I wanted him to have a nice safe place for him to stay while he recovers because that’s gonna take months," Hart says. "I had a ton of people reach out to me, say they know Ron, say he’s just the sweetest guy that was reflected in the conversation I had with him."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices