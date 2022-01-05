Washington Man Faces Charges After Homeless Man Loses Hand From Fireworks

The new year started off disastrously for two men involved in a serious homemade firework explosion, according to KOIN 6.

The incident happened in Longview, Washington at midnight on New Year's Eve (December 31), police say. Longview Police Capt. John Reeves said a tennis ball filled with explosives was tossed at 49-year-old Ron Turnboo's tent near Ninth Avenue and Vandercook Way. Turnboo reportedly picked up the firework before it erupted, suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand, authorities claim.

The injured homeless man walked nearly two miles in freezing temperatures to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to police. Cops also told KOIN 6 they located Turnboo by following his trail of blood. Reeves told the Associated Press Turnboo's "his hand was blown off."

"Law enforcement confirmed 25-year-old Corey Barlette of Longview WA, was arrested the same day for allegedly throwing the explosive device in the direction of Turnboo," reporters learned.

Barlette was released from custody on Monday (January 3) but faces a second-degree assault charge in the incident, according to jail records. AP says his arraignment is scheduled for January 13.

As for Turnboo, Amanda Hart has set up a GoFundMe to fund the injured man's stay at a motel during his recovery.

"I wanted him to have a nice safe place for him to stay while he recovers because that’s gonna take months," Hart says. "I had a ton of people reach out to me, say they know Ron, say he’s just the sweetest guy that was reflected in the conversation I had with him."