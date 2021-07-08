2 Men Laughed After Throwing Fireworks That Sparked Oregon Fire: Report

Two men are accused of tossing a firework from a car that ignited a brush fire on Highway 34 in Oregon, according to KATU.

A witness claimed the pair allegedly laughed after the act and drove off, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The report added that the witness saw "a blue sedan occupied by two males. The witness saw a firework thrown from the vehicle causing a fire."

The incident reportedly happened the afternoon of July 4, and the Alsea Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the blaze. The fire consumed 0.64 acres on both sides of the road, reporters learned.

That night, a Lincoln County deputy found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved, KATU said. The deputy also spotted illegal fireworks inside the vehicle during the traffic stop, the sheriff's office added. Tyler Weeks, the driver, and Tristan Forrest, a passenger, admitted to lighting the firework, according to investigators.

The duo was booked into Benton County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson, reckless burning, possession of illegal fireworks, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

The blaze happened as many cities and counties in the state banned fireworks due to wildfire threats this year. Firefighters across the state continue to battle ongoing blazes.