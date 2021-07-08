Feedback

2 Men Laughed After Throwing Fireworks That Sparked Oregon Fire: Report

By Zuri Anderson

July 8, 2021

Tristan Forrest (right) and Tyler Weeks (left) were arrested for allegedly throwing fireworks that caused a fire on Highway 34 in Oregon on July 4, 2021.
Photo: Benton County Sheriff's Office

Two men are accused of tossing a firework from a car that ignited a brush fire on Highway 34 in Oregon, according to KATU.

A witness claimed the pair allegedly laughed after the act and drove off, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The report added that the witness saw "a blue sedan occupied by two males. The witness saw a firework thrown from the vehicle causing a fire."

The incident reportedly happened the afternoon of July 4, and the Alsea Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the blaze. The fire consumed 0.64 acres on both sides of the road, reporters learned.

That night, a Lincoln County deputy found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved, KATU said. The deputy also spotted illegal fireworks inside the vehicle during the traffic stop, the sheriff's office added. Tyler Weeks, the driver, and Tristan Forrest, a passenger, admitted to lighting the firework, according to investigators.

The duo was booked into Benton County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson, reckless burning, possession of illegal fireworks, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

The blaze happened as many cities and counties in the state banned fireworks due to wildfire threats this year. Firefighters across the state continue to battle ongoing blazes.

Chat About 2 Men Laughed After Throwing Fireworks That Sparked Oregon Fire: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.