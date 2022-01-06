Bill Belichick Gives Patriots 'Snow Speech' Ahead Of Expected Storm
By Jason Hall
January 6, 2022
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn't plan on giving his players a snow day off, despite expected storms in the northeast on Friday (January 7).
Belichick, whose famous moniker is "do your job" and led a "no days off" chant during the parade celebrating his fifth of six Super Bowl championships, reportedly gave a "Snow Speech" to the team as a warning that storms will not be an excuse for tardiness, according to nose tackle Davon Godchaux.
“I live in an apartment complex, so I’m sure they’ll have it all under control. But I plan on waking up an hour ahead to defrost my windows and leave early,” Godchaux said via CBS Boston. “I’ve never been in a snow drive on the way to the practice facility, so I’m looking forward to that tomorrow. Gotta get up early so I’m not late to meetings.
“I don’t want to be that guy."
It's easy for Godchaux to be concerned given his unfamiliarity with New England winters. The Louisiana native stayed in his home state to play college football at LSU and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins -- New England's Week 18 opponent -- before signing with the Patriots in March.
Fellow offseason signee Matthew Judon, however, is much more prepared given his collegiate career at the University of Michigan and first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
“Just gotta get in my car and drive, make sure I’m there. If that’s setting an alarm clock 30 minutes earlier so you can warm your car up — people in the southern states have it lucky,” Judon said Thursday. “But I’ve been dealing with snow my whole life. I’ll be alright.”
The Patriots (10-6) have already clinched a playoff berth, but could still jump the Buffalo Bills (10-6) both in postseason seeding and for the AFC East division title with a win and a Buffalo loss to the New York Jets on Sunday (January 9).
Buffalo and New England split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.
The Patriots defeated the Bills, 14-10, during their Monday Night Football matchup on December 6, while Buffalo defeated New England, 33-21, on December 26.