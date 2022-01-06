Bill Belichick Gives Patriots 'Snow Speech' Ahead Of Expected Storm

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn't plan on giving his players a snow day off, despite expected storms in the northeast on Friday (January 7).



Belichick, whose famous moniker is "do your job" and led a "no days off" chant during the parade celebrating his fifth of six Super Bowl championships, reportedly gave a "Snow Speech" to the team as a warning that storms will not be an excuse for tardiness, according to nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

“I live in an apartment complex, so I’m sure they’ll have it all under control. But I plan on waking up an hour ahead to defrost my windows and leave early,” Godchaux said via CBS Boston. “I’ve never been in a snow drive on the way to the practice facility, so I’m looking forward to that tomorrow. Gotta get up early so I’m not late to meetings.

“I don’t want to be that guy."