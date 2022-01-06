Bobbi Kristina Brown's Atlanta Home Where She Overdosed Sells For $715K

The Atlanta townhome previously owned by Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown has reportedly sold. It’s the same home where Bobbi Kristina overdosed in a bathtub before she died in 2015, TMZ noted in a new report Thursday (January 6).

The townhome, which Houston owned before her daughter, sold for just over the listing price at $715,100. It listed in November for $715,000. Before that, TMZ reports that it was listed for $599,000 and taken off the market in 2020. Jill Rice, of Keller Williams Realty, told the celebrity news outlet that some potential buyers backed off of the home because of its tragic history.