Bobbi Kristina Brown's Atlanta Home Where She Overdosed Sells For $715K
By Kelly Fisher
January 6, 2022
The Atlanta townhome previously owned by Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown has reportedly sold. It’s the same home where Bobbi Kristina overdosed in a bathtub before she died in 2015, TMZ noted in a new report Thursday (January 6).
The townhome, which Houston owned before her daughter, sold for just over the listing price at $715,100. It listed in November for $715,000. Before that, TMZ reports that it was listed for $599,000 and taken off the market in 2020. Jill Rice, of Keller Williams Realty, told the celebrity news outlet that some potential buyers backed off of the home because of its tragic history.
Last year, Bobby Brown appeared on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, where he spoke about the deaths of his ex-wife and their daughter. He also pointed out one person who was “the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter.” Nick Gordon was Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend at the time of her death. Houston reportedly took him in when he was 12, and he began dating Bobbi Kristina after Houston died in February 2012. Bobbi Kristina died three years lated in 2015. She was 22. Gordon died in January 2020 of a heroin overdose. He was 30.