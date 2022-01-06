Buccaneers Issue Official Statement On Antonio Brown's Release
By Jason Hall
January 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers issued an official statement confirming the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown and denying accusations made by Brown that he was forced to play on an injured ankle last Sunday (January 2).
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the statement read.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
January 6, 2022