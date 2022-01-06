Buccaneers Issue Official Statement On Antonio Brown's Release

By Jason Hall

January 6, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers issued an official statement confirming the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown and denying accusations made by Brown that he was forced to play on an injured ankle last Sunday (January 2).

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the statement read.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

