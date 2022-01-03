Antonio Brown 'No Longer A Buc' After Strange In-Game Incident

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Antonio Brown is "no longer a Buc" following a strange in-game incident during Sunday's (January 2) 28-24 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," Arians told reporters after the game via NFL.com.

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Arians benched Brown during the third quarter of Sunday's game and the wide receiver responded by taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench.

Brown was then seen running shirtless onto the field and into the tunnel during the game's live broadcast as the Buccaneers' offensive drive continued.

Arians later told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer that he tried to get Brown back into the game but the receiver refused.

Arians then told Brown to get out, according to Glazer.

"Never seen anything like it in all my years," Arians told Glazer.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Jennifer Hale said she had a "long chat" with Brown prior to the game and said she was unsure what changed between then and the third quarter incident.