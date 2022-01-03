Antonio Brown 'No Longer A Buc' After Strange In-Game Incident

By Jason Hall

January 3, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Antonio Brown is "no longer a Buc" following a strange in-game incident during Sunday's (January 2) 28-24 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," Arians told reporters after the game via NFL.com.

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Arians benched Brown during the third quarter of Sunday's game and the wide receiver responded by taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench.

Brown was then seen running shirtless onto the field and into the tunnel during the game's live broadcast as the Buccaneers' offensive drive continued.

Arians later told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer that he tried to get Brown back into the game but the receiver refused.

Arians then told Brown to get out, according to Glazer.

"Never seen anything like it in all my years," Arians told Glazer.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Jennifer Hale said she had a "long chat" with Brown prior to the game and said she was unsure what changed between then and the third quarter incident.

"He was all smiles, saying his ankle wasn't 100%, but he was playing for his team, preparing for postseason w/ his brothers," Hale tweeted. "What happened between that & the 2nd half meltdown? Praying for peace & guidance for him."

Brown was recently among three players suspended for violating the NFL-NFLPA's COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL confirmed Brown and teammate Mike Edwards, as well as free agent John Franklin III -- if signed to a club -- will all be ineligible for the next three games in a news release shared on its official communications website on December 2.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported an investigation into allegations that Brown, Edwards and Franklin all misrepresented their vaccination statuses under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols proved to be conclusive.

Brown has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers this season and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was initially placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list in September and missed Tampa Bay's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown won his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers after signing with the franchise midway through the 2020 season and re-signed as part of a one-year, $6.25 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus and $3.1 million guaranteed this past offseason, despite undergoing off-season knee surgery.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices