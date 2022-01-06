WATCH: Cat Found Stuck Inside Recliner Donated To Denver Thrift Store

Employees at a Denver, Colorado thrift store discovered something interesting inside a recliner donated to the business.

A lone cat was found stuck inside the piece of furniture after it was dropped off at an Arc Thrift Store on New Year's Eve (December 31), FOX 31 reported Tuesday (January 4). The news station also shared a five-second video of the strange situation, which shows an orange feline nestled inside the recliner and meowing at the person recording.

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) was called to get the animal out of the chair. After doing so, they scanned the cat for a microchip and tried contacting the listed owners.

Authorities couldn't get a hold of them at first, but eventually, the family reached out to Arc Thrift Store to get the responding officer's information. That led them back to DAP.

"The family decided to donate the chair in the midst of a move and didn’t realize the cat had hidden in it," according to reporters. "The owner said with all the commotion, the cat, Montequlla must have crawled up in the chair to get out of the way."

Now Montequlla is happily reunited with their family.