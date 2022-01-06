Dua Lipa Glimmers In See-Through, Chainmail Miniskirt

Dua's daring fashion sense has made headlines over the years almost as much as her Grammy-winning music. The pop star views her sartorial choices as an extension of her musical artistry, as well, once telling Vogue: “When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist. Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”

Hopefully, fans will get both new music and a ton of fabulous fashion from Dua this coming year. Unfortunately, Dua won't be serving up any coordinating couple looks with Anwar Hadid as the pair reportedly called it quits ahead of the holidays. An anonymous source told Us Weekly in late December the pair are “on a break” after more than two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” another source confirmed to People. “They're figuring things out right now.”