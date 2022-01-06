Dua Lipa Glimmers In See-Through, Chainmail Miniskirt

By Emily Lee

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's no denying Dua Lipa may have had her biggest year yet in 2021. As the new year kicks off, it looks like Dua Lipa is finally getting to enjoy some much-deserved downtime. The pop star has been taking to Instagram frequently to show off her adventures, as well as all her killer ensembles.

The 'Levitating' singer's latest look absolutely glimmers. She donned a see-through, chainmail miniskirt in her latest post. She paired the skirt with a grey, halter crop top for a totally unique look. She appears to be on a boat while she posed for the candid photoshoot. "a whirlytwirlyyyyygirlyyy," she captioned the post.

Dua's daring fashion sense has made headlines over the years almost as much as her Grammy-winning music. The pop star views her sartorial choices as an extension of her musical artistry, as well, once telling Vogue: When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist. Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”

Hopefully, fans will get both new music and a ton of fabulous fashion from Dua this coming year. Unfortunately, Dua won't be serving up any coordinating couple looks with Anwar Hadid as the pair reportedly called it quits ahead of the holidays. An anonymous source told Us Weekly in late December the pair are “on a break” after more than two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” another source confirmed to People. “They're figuring things out right now.”

