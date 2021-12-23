Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Are Taking 'A Break' From Their Relationship

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly split up ahead of the holidays. An unnamed source has apparently told Us Weekly that the “Love Again” singer, 26, and Hadid, 22, are “on a break” after more than two years of dating. The source said that the couple were “no longer dating” and were “on a break.”

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE. “They're figuring things out right now.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in June of 2019, weeks after Lipa broke up with her now-ex-boyfriend, Isaac Carew. Lipa attended Hadid’s Carew’s birthday party, where they were spotted “cozying up.” They went public at the American Music Awards in 2019. Last year, Lipa marked her one-year anniversary with Hadid, sharing a series of photos of the two of them and writing the adorable caption: “nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” capping it off with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported talks of the celebrity couple going their separate ways. The outlet stated that Lipa and Hadid tried to “salvage” their relationship, and ultimately opted to go their separate ways as the relationship remained “on the rocks.”