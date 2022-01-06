Elmo Releases Statement After Video Of Him Fighting With A Rock Goes Viral

Elmo has released a statement after a video of a scene from Sesame Street went viral.

In a 35 second video posted on Twitter, Elmo is shown getting angry about a rock named Rocco because he wants a particular type of cookie, but Rocco gets first dibs.

The clip is from a 2004 Sesame Street episode titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco."

In the scene, Elmo asks for an oatmeal raisin cookie because it's his favorite. When he is told by Gabi, played by Desiree Casado, that there are no more, he notices one on the counter and says, "That's okay, Gabi. Elmo will just take this one," but Zoe quickly tells Elmo that that cookie is already claimed.

"No, no, no. Wait, wait, Elmo. Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie," Zoe states. Thus, starting Elmo's rant towards Rocco.

Elmo gets frustrated and begins to yell at Zoe, saying things like, "Rocco?! Rocco's a rock, Zoe. Rocco won't know the difference" and "How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn't even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock! Rocco's not alive!"