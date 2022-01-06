Here's How You Can Help Name Greensboro Science Center's New Baby Penguin

The Greensboro Science Center is celebrating the hatching of a new baby penguin and it wants your help giving it a name.

The museum and zoo welcomed its new African penguin chick back on November 11, 2021, and it has yet to receive an official name. Because naming a creature can be a big decision, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is asking for the public's assistance, WCNC reports. After some time coming up with a list of names for the chick, GSC has narrowed it down to three possibilities: Newton, Niffler or Piper.

To cast your vote, choose your favorite name at the Google Form site here. Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday (January 9). If you'd like to follow along on the baby penguin's progress, check out GSC's official social media accounts.