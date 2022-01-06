Morgan Evans Shares Sweet Photo Of 'My Fast Growing' Family In Australia

By Kelly Fisher

January 6, 2022

33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 - Show
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Morgan Evans surprised his family in Australia after two and a half years away — and his family delivered a surprise of their own. The “Love is Real” singer took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his “fast growing Aussie family” with a nod to two new additions.

Evans and his wife, fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini, traveled to Newcastle, Australia to surprise the family for the holidays. They shared a video of the heartwarming moment they surprised Evans’ family at home, setting it to Bing Crosby’s rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Evans and Ballerini have since departed, sharing a travel story that made them burst out laughing after leaving Newcastle. And now, Evans is reflecting on the time he spent with his family (including the new babies!). He shared on Instagram:

“Ordinarily on the way out of Australia I’d post a photo in front of The Bridge or the Opera House or the beach … but this trip back home was all about these folks … my fast growing Aussie family! We surprised ‘em on Christmas morning and then my bro and his wife surprised us by having TWINS while we were there! Missed ‘em way too much! Not pictured: Dave & The Twins.”

See the sweet family photo here:

