Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini Pull Off Heartwarming Surprise In Australia

By Kelly Fisher

December 26, 2021

Morgan Evans hasn’t been home to see his family in two and a half years, so he decided to surprise them for Christmas. The “Love Is Real” singer took to Instagram with a video of the heartwarming surprise, and it’ll give you all the feels.

Set to Bing Crosby’s rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Evans, 36, shared the video of his epic return to Newcastle, Australia. It shows Evans getting out of the car while he’s on a video call with his mom, and “it was pretty awesome” to see her her face light up as soon as she realizes her son is home. Evans’ wife, fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini, also shared the sweet homecoming video, gushing to the family, “you’re going to make me cry,” and admitting “it was so hard to surprise you guys.”

Ballerini, 28, also shared gorgeous beach photos of the couple’s “christmas in the sun ☀️🎄” She shared in her post that she’s “so, so grateful we were able to safely make it and surprise the aussie family. i know not everyone is able to be with loved ones this year…sending you the biggest hug. merry christmas friends.” See the adorable surprise here:

