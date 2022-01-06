Over 100 Wrecks Reported Across Middle Tennessee During Winter Storm

Middle Tennessee residents awoke Thursday (January 6) morning to a constant snowfall that continued to blanket the region throughout the day, with some areas of the mid-state receiving up to 7 inches of snow, according to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until at least 9 p.m. Thursday.

The heavy snowfall around Nashville has led to several wrecks. By 2:30 p.m., Clarksville Police had already responded to 178 traffic-related calls, 110 of which were accidents, FOX 17 reports. Eleven of the accidents resulted in some level of injury and at least 58 stranded motorists called for assistance.

In Nashville, several people were sent to the hospital after a firetruck hit the back of a WeGo bus during an emergency call, sending the bus spinning and blocking Jefferson Street at Third Avenue, the news outlet reports. Two bus passengers and two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

To reduce the number of wrecks around Middle Tennessee, drivers are encouraged to stay home and avoid travel if possible. If roadway assistance is needed, you can contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol by dialing *847 (*THP) and a trooper will be dispatched to help.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also discouraged unnecessary travel, but provided tips for those who plan to drive, including packing an emergency car kit, clearing snow and ice from your vehicle, and driving slowly.