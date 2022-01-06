Over 100 Wrecks Reported Across Middle Tennessee During Winter Storm
By Sarah Tate
January 6, 2022
Middle Tennessee residents awoke Thursday (January 6) morning to a constant snowfall that continued to blanket the region throughout the day, with some areas of the mid-state receiving up to 7 inches of snow, according to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until at least 9 p.m. Thursday.
The heavy snowfall around Nashville has led to several wrecks. By 2:30 p.m., Clarksville Police had already responded to 178 traffic-related calls, 110 of which were accidents, FOX 17 reports. Eleven of the accidents resulted in some level of injury and at least 58 stranded motorists called for assistance.
In Nashville, several people were sent to the hospital after a firetruck hit the back of a WeGo bus during an emergency call, sending the bus spinning and blocking Jefferson Street at Third Avenue, the news outlet reports. Two bus passengers and two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.
To reduce the number of wrecks around Middle Tennessee, drivers are encouraged to stay home and avoid travel if possible. If roadway assistance is needed, you can contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol by dialing *847 (*THP) and a trooper will be dispatched to help.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also discouraged unnecessary travel, but provided tips for those who plan to drive, including packing an emergency car kit, clearing snow and ice from your vehicle, and driving slowly.
If possible, limit driving when road conditions are impacted by snow and ice.— T_E_M_A (@T_E_M_A) January 6, 2022
If you must drive, remember to:
❄️ Pack an emergency car kit
❄️ Clear your vehicle from snow and ice
❄️ Drive slow and leave space between cars pic.twitter.com/NYYPYNOI0B
Tennessee isn't the only state facing the winter storm. More than 80 million people across the East Coast are preparing for the storm to bring heavy snow and freezing temperatures as it moves north out of Tennessee Friday morning. Weather experts are also predicting the storm will develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.