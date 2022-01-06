Police Say Burglar Lived In Nashville Home For Days Before Getting Caught

By Sarah Tate

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When a house is burglarized, usually the perpetrators are quick to get in an out of the home before someone notices their criminal behavior. However, one burglar in Nashville recently took a different approach and stayed inside the home for several days before he was caught.

Police officers responded to a call on Tuesday (January 4) afternoon about a possible burglary suspect inside Chippington Towers I, an affordable housing complex in Madison, after the building's manager conducted a welfare check on an individual in one of the rooms. According to WKRN, the manager told authorities she heard someone in the shower and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old John Burk, hiding in the bathroom.

Burk reportedly claimed to be a caretaker for the individual who resides in the room but when pressed couldn't give a name or any identifying information, the news outlet reports. He was detained by the building's security until officers arrived at the scene on Berkley Road.

According to police, Burk was seen on security footage breaking into a glass window of the building in the middle of the night on January 1. A warrant states that he was also caught on surveillance video entering the building's community room and stealing about $50 worth of food before returning the the room until he was discovered on Tuesday.

Burk was taken into custody and charged with burglary. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

