Man Said He Was Doing 'God's Work' By Stealing From Nashville Church

By Sarah Tate

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A man was taken into custody after reportedly burglarizing a church in downtown Nashville.

Edward Thompson III was arrested Monday (November 29) morning after officers said he entered First Baptist Church on Broadway and took several items, WKRN reports. One of the church's windows was also damaged. Metro Nashville officers were able to track the 30 year old down and locate him at a nearby gas station along with the stolen goods, including a cooler, took kit, laptop, cell phone, stocking cap and door access cards to the church.

Officers asked Thompson if he had been in or around the church, to which he replied, "That's my church, I own it." They then asked him about the stolen items, which Thompson said he took "to do God's work."

As of Monday afternoon, it is unclear what charges Thompson is facing in relation to the burglarized church.

This isn't the first time a church in Nashville has made headlines for random attacks or being damaged. Earlier this month, a woman was arrested after reportedly attacking several members of Iglesia Christiana Latina America while The Axis Church in Germantown was vandalized in September when an unknown person tossed a Molotov cocktail inside the building.

