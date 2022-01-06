TikTok Star, 36, Unexpectedly Dies Days After Eerie, Cryptic Final Post

Marsha described her sister's death as a "massive shock" and explained that she set up a GoFundMe because her family is not "financially prepared" to deal with the costs around her passing.

She went on to say Candice was a person who was "so full of life and always lived life her own way," adding, "We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there. We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity." Marsha also stated, "She had a fanbase like no other" and suggests Candice's followers go back and look at her videos and "keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss."

Candice is survived by her husband Dave and her son, Maxwell. No further details about her death are known. You can help her family at the GoFundMe here. Any money raised beyond funeral costs will benefit Candice's son.