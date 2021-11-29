YouTube Star Dies In Accident Days After Joking 'I Am Not Dead'
By Dave Basner
November 29, 2021
A YouTube star with over one million subscribers has died just days after uploading a video for his birthday jokingly titled, "I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today."
Tor Eckhoff, who went by Apetor on YouTube, had a tradition of posting clips on his birthday declaring he was not dead. In his latest video, he could be seen drinking shots of vodka, hanging out in an outdoor bathtub, kissing a tree, stomping around through some woods and more, all with the number 57 written on his forehead.
Sadly, on Saturday, just five days after sharing the video, Eckhoff fell through the ice on a Norwegian pond. Witnesses heard screams and called emergency services, who were able to find and rescue Tor, but he died at the hospital the next day. It is believed he was filming a video at the time of the accident.
Tor's partner, Tove Skjerven, told local paper Verdens Gang, "We miss him terribly much, and it is a loss that will never let go. He has been everything to me and to our son." Meanwhile, on Facebook she wrote what translates to:
"My dearest Tor. Friday the 26th. November was just a regular Friday. You went to a water near Kongsberg, and you looked forward to skating. You should also film a little, which you should use in a video on YouTube. You messaged me when you arrived, with pictures of yourself and the water. Nice relationship, you wrote. But something went horribly wrong. You ended up in the ice water, and this time you didn't get back up, like you did so many times before! In the end, you were picked up by divers and sent by air ambulance to Ullevål hospital. They did everything they could to bring you back to life, but you had been underwater for too long. On Saturday night John and I were with you when the doctors in the hospital turned off all the machines that kept your body going. Thank you for all you have been to Johannes and me. We have endless good memories, and we miss you so indescribably!"
Commenters also paid tribute to Eckhoff, writing beneath his final video things like, "We will never forget the joy you brought us! Warm thoughts to the family," and, "Rest in peace, thanks for making everyone's day better, Tor," and "Thanks for all the joy you brought us. You will live forever."
