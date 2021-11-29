YouTube Star Dies In Accident Days After Joking 'I Am Not Dead'

A YouTube star with over one million subscribers has died just days after uploading a video for his birthday jokingly titled, "I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today."

Tor Eckhoff, who went by Apetor on YouTube, had a tradition of posting clips on his birthday declaring he was not dead. In his latest video, he could be seen drinking shots of vodka, hanging out in an outdoor bathtub, kissing a tree, stomping around through some woods and more, all with the number 57 written on his forehead.

Sadly, on Saturday, just five days after sharing the video, Eckhoff fell through the ice on a Norwegian pond. Witnesses heard screams and called emergency services, who were able to find and rescue Tor, but he died at the hospital the next day. It is believed he was filming a video at the time of the accident.