VIDEO: Amazon Driver Carjacked in Detroit, 110 Packages Stolen

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who carjacked an Amazon delivery vehicle.

According to FOX 2, the carjacker took off with a white Amazon delivery van and it was all caught on a neighbors Ring doorbell camera.

"It looks like in this situation that this driver couldn't have prevented anything," said Detroit Police Department 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper.

The unarmed suspect reportedly walked up to the driver and demanded her keys.

"She was in the truck when he told her to get out, which I'm sure was terrifying," a neighbor told FOX 2. "Even 30 minutes after, when I came out to see what was going on, she was still pretty shaken up."

The driver gave the keys to the suspect without a fight.

"She threw her keys and phone down to not attest and he immediately grabbed them and came to the driver's side, and got in and drove away," the witness added. "But you can see whatever car he came in, a blue SUV sped away after the Amazon van."

According to police, the van had over 100 packages inside. "One hundred and 10 packages were in that truck," Harper noted. "This is after the holidays, so it might have been presents that families were looking forward to, so it's an unfortunate situation."

The Amazon driver was not injured during the incident.

It was reported that police located the van abandoned less than a mile from where the carjacking took place, but the suspects have not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.