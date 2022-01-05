3 Arrested In Oklahoma After Thousands Of Undelivered Amazon Packages Found
By Dani Medina
January 5, 2022
The day before New Year's Eve, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to illegal dumping in the area of 206th and Harrah Road. About 600 empty Amazon packages expected to be delivered by Christmas were found dumped on the ground.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post it arrested three people in connection to a "massive Amazon theft ring" where thousands of undelivered Amazon products worth thousands of dollars were found in a home in Luther, Oklahoma, after obtaining a search warrant. Some of the packages found in the home were still wrapped on pallets. Packages filled almost every room in the house and even the storm shelter.
Tracking information for some of the packages shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to USPS for delivery, but they never arrived. Investigators believe Cesar Yasnier Cerquiera Rojas was working as a third-party Amazon delivery driver and loaded extra pallets onto a truck owned by Dinneris Matos Delgado and brought them to the house in Luther. Deputies also arrested Maikel Perez Laurencio, another third-party driver. Officials said the three suspects are illegal immigrants.
“Our investigations team and patrol deputies did an amazing job. It would have been easy to write this off as an illegal dumping case; but our deputies recognized this was much more serious and contacted investigators. Our investigators quickly identified a suspect and followed through to bring this case to a successful conclusion," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.
Rojas, Delgado and Laurencio were arrested on 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Delgado is also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). The sheriff's office expects more charges to be filed.
The sheriff's office is working with Amazon to have the packages re-delivered to their rightful owners.
“We are thankful for the quick investigative work of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and are committed to taking care of any customers who may have been impacted by this criminal activity. Customers missing packages are encouraged to report any delays to Amazon customer service so we can work quickly to make it right,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel.
