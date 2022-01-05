The day before New Year's Eve, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to illegal dumping in the area of 206th and Harrah Road. About 600 empty Amazon packages expected to be delivered by Christmas were found dumped on the ground.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post it arrested three people in connection to a "massive Amazon theft ring" where thousands of undelivered Amazon products worth thousands of dollars were found in a home in Luther, Oklahoma, after obtaining a search warrant. Some of the packages found in the home were still wrapped on pallets. Packages filled almost every room in the house and even the storm shelter.

Tracking information for some of the packages shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to USPS for delivery, but they never arrived. Investigators believe Cesar Yasnier Cerquiera Rojas was working as a third-party Amazon delivery driver and loaded extra pallets onto a truck owned by Dinneris Matos Delgado and brought them to the house in Luther. Deputies also arrested Maikel Perez Laurencio, another third-party driver. Officials said the three suspects are illegal immigrants.