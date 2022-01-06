What's To Blame For The Mysterious Booms Heard Across East Texas?

By Ginny Reese

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some mysterious booms had houses shaking last week, reported KETK. Reports from people all across East Texas say that residents experienced several loud explosions, and they want to know why.

No one is sure why the East Texas towns heard the loud booms and felt shaking. There is some speculation, though, like natural gas pipes being worked on and sonic booms from military jets.

Betty Sue Bearden, a resident of Kilgore, said, "The first impression is Texas Eastman blew up."

Sam Reed, a Chandler resident, said:

"We were in our house, me and my kids, and it felt at first like lightning. Like lightning when it strikes next to your house, but we went outside and of course it wasn’t raining or anything. We didn’t see anything and then a few minutes later another big boom that you could hear and also feel."

With no answers in sight, some residents are becoming fearful. Reed said, "Of course it's scary. I have a six and nine-year-old and they are like mom we are being invaded, and I'm like I don't think we are being invaded."

Reports of the booms are showing up all over social media, hopefully leading to a quick explanation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices