Fireworks So Loud That Las Vegas Neighbors Didn't Hear Fatal Gunshots

The Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks were so loud this weekend that some neighbors in Las Vegas never heard fatal gunshots that killed two men.

8 News Now reported that two men died and seven others were injured as a result of a shooting late on Sunday night near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police were called to the neighborhood just after 11 p.m. and neighbors said celebrations were so loud that they never even heard the gunshots.

Nicholas Pao and Lila Hampton said that their community is "tight" and that though there have been shootings before, nothing compares to the one that took place on the Fourth of July.

Pao said, "For me the sad part is knowing there’s other families out there that are going to wake up and realize that their family member is not coming home."

"It’s a tragedy. Every time you turn around someone is getting killed or something somewhere," said Hampton.

Detectives were canvassing the block on Monday afternoon. The area was filled with party cups and the remnants of fireworks.

Police haven't released any new information about the suspect and are continuing their investigation.