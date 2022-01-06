Where You Can The Most Delicious Chicken Sandwich In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
January 6, 2022
The chicken sandwich war is raging on, but fast-food restaurants aren't the only contenders. Many restaurants across the United States have this delicious sandwich on their menus. Of course, they have their own takes on the almighty chicken sandwich, which usually comes with a fried chicken breast on a soft bun.
Most joints slap some pickles on it, but the possibilities are endless. Some restaurants load it up with all kinds of ingredients, while others keep it simple and tasty.
With that said, where can you find the best chicken sandwich in Florida? According to Eat This, Not That!, you can find the most delicious one at...
Here's what the writers said about the spot and their chicken sandwich:
"You may never have guessed that a Thai fusion restaurant that specializes in tea-time sandwiches would top Florida's list of best chicken sandwiches, but the people have spoken (and with good reason)! This unique restaurant located outside of Orlando features the Gaw-Prow chicken sandwich that utilizes Thai flavors to build a fantastic grilled chicken sandwich that is sure to leave your mouth watering."
You can find this restaurant at 1051 W Fairbanks Ave in Winter Park. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.
