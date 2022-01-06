Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified And Wanted By Police

On Wednesday, police released Johnson's mugshot, offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the man suspected of fatally shooting the Memphis rapper last year. The U.S. Marshals service stated that Johnson already has an outstanding warrant for violating federal supervised release after a weapon offense. saying in a statement:

"Since the issuance of the murder warrant, U.S. Marshals and MPD have been extensively searching for Johnson."

Johnson has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list and reportedly has ties to criminal gangs. Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The news comes just two months after Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while inside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies bakery. Two masked gunmen were caught on surveillance striking and killing the rapper --- as one toted a pistol while the other used a Draco AK-47.

Since the deadly shooting, Dolph has been honored by his friends, fans and family for being a "standup guy and father" as well as a burgeoning legend in the hip hop community. His family released a statement ahead of the star's memorial, sharing:

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”