'Absolutely Treacherous': Travel Discouraged As Tennessee Roads Ice Over

The snow storm that fell across Middle Tennessee on Thursday (January 6) may have moved out, but its impacts still remain. Snow still blankets the region and single-digit temperatures overnight iced over roadways around the mid-state, making travel dangerous.

According to WKRN, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to dozens of wrecks of the more than 100 accidents reported around Nashville on Thursday (January 6), including at least one that resulted in a fatality. Many state agencies have discouraged drivers from any unnecessary travel that could add to the number of crashes. If you do travel but end up stranded on a roadway, you can call THP for emergency aid by dialing *847.

"We've been able to help several folks, but what's disheartening is when you see folks out that don't have any business being out," said THP Spokesman Travis Plotzer. "That ties up resources and stuff and delays response times to where help is really needed."

While Thursday's snow heavily impacted travel, below-zero wind chills and overnight temperatures dropping to the single digits caused roadways to freeze over by early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., Mt. Juliet Police had already responded to multiple crashes and encouraged the public to stay off the "absolutely treacherous" roads, a sentiment echoed by the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service.