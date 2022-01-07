'Absolutely Treacherous': Travel Discouraged As Tennessee Roads Ice Over
By Sarah Tate
January 7, 2022
The snow storm that fell across Middle Tennessee on Thursday (January 6) may have moved out, but its impacts still remain. Snow still blankets the region and single-digit temperatures overnight iced over roadways around the mid-state, making travel dangerous.
According to WKRN, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to dozens of wrecks of the more than 100 accidents reported around Nashville on Thursday (January 6), including at least one that resulted in a fatality. Many state agencies have discouraged drivers from any unnecessary travel that could add to the number of crashes. If you do travel but end up stranded on a roadway, you can call THP for emergency aid by dialing *847.
"We've been able to help several folks, but what's disheartening is when you see folks out that don't have any business being out," said THP Spokesman Travis Plotzer. "That ties up resources and stuff and delays response times to where help is really needed."
While Thursday's snow heavily impacted travel, below-zero wind chills and overnight temperatures dropping to the single digits caused roadways to freeze over by early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., Mt. Juliet Police had already responded to multiple crashes and encouraged the public to stay off the "absolutely treacherous" roads, a sentiment echoed by the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service.
The roads are icy and treacherous. If you don't have to travel today, don't. If you do, take it very slow and leave yourself puh-lenty of stopping distance.
The sun will come out for some today, but not all, so roads won't improve much with temps below freezing all day.
More than 80 million people across the East Coast are preparing for the storm that impacted Middle Tennessee to bring heavy snow and freezing temperatures as it moves north Friday morning. Weather experts are also predicting the storm will develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.