'Absolutely Treacherous': Travel Discouraged As Tennessee Roads Ice Over

By Sarah Tate

January 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The snow storm that fell across Middle Tennessee on Thursday (January 6) may have moved out, but its impacts still remain. Snow still blankets the region and single-digit temperatures overnight iced over roadways around the mid-state, making travel dangerous.

According to WKRN, the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to dozens of wrecks of the more than 100 accidents reported around Nashville on Thursday (January 6), including at least one that resulted in a fatality. Many state agencies have discouraged drivers from any unnecessary travel that could add to the number of crashes. If you do travel but end up stranded on a roadway, you can call THP for emergency aid by dialing *847.

"We've been able to help several folks, but what's disheartening is when you see folks out that don't have any business being out," said THP Spokesman Travis Plotzer. "That ties up resources and stuff and delays response times to where help is really needed."

While Thursday's snow heavily impacted travel, below-zero wind chills and overnight temperatures dropping to the single digits caused roadways to freeze over by early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., Mt. Juliet Police had already responded to multiple crashes and encouraged the public to stay off the "absolutely treacherous" roads, a sentiment echoed by the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service.

More than 80 million people across the East Coast are preparing for the storm that impacted Middle Tennessee to bring heavy snow and freezing temperatures as it moves north Friday morning. Weather experts are also predicting the storm will develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices