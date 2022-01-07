Are Armadillos Invading North Carolina? Wildlife Experts Say It's Likely

Are armadillos invading North Carolina? The short answer is... sort of.

If you have spotted armadillos crossing a road or ambling around a field, you're not alone. Wildlife experts say climate change is causing an increase of armadillos in North Carolina, with sightings in at least 23 counties, WRAL reports. Between 2016 and 2020, the number of sightings each year has increased from 22 to 128 and is expected to rise even more each year.

So since armadillos are usually found in warmer, desert-like climates, why are they in North Carolina? Climate change has brought warmer weather to the region that could make a decent home for the creatures. Greg Batts, a biologist with N.C. Wildlife, documented two armadillos during the Highway 55 widening project in August 2020.

"They are here mostly because of warmer weather due to climate change leading to more viable habitat opening up," said Batts. "Armadillos have little to no fat which means they can't survive when temperatures average below freezing during the coldest months of the year like now. They also mostly dig for their food and frozen ground isn't conducive for food collection."

Batts added that it's likely armadillos are "here for good" since temperatures continue to warm.

If you do spot an armadillo, wildlife officials ask that you report it at the iNaturalist website or app. You can also report the sighting at the Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.