'Arizona's Largest Pizza': 39-Inch Pizza Sold In Phoenix

A Phoenix pizzeria is slicing up "Arizona's Biggest Pizza" — and you have to try it.

Pizza A Metro, located at 2336 W Thomas Road, has a 39-inch pie on the menu. It's not your typical round pizza, though. It's more of a flatbread shape, but bigger. Obviously.

And it's organic!

According to ABC 15, the more-than-3-feet pizza makes about 20-22 slices. To make it, the wood-fire oven is set to 600°. It takes about 20 minutes to make from start to finish.

"The pizza is so big that they created their own custom box," according to ABC 15.

You can order the 39-inch pizza in any style, according to Pizza A Metro's menu — margherita, vegetarian, pepperoni, meat lovers, Hawaiian, meatball and blanca are all up for grabs, to name a few.

Italian chef Maurizio Benforte opened a second Pizza A Metro location on the southwestern corner of Greenfield and Warner roads in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2014.