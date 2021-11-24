Tennessee Man Threatens Pizza Shop With AK-47 After Order Takes Too Long

We've all been there — placing an order for food and then having to wait as it is prepared. While most people will simply take a seat and scroll through their phones, one man in Tennessee took it too far when he held a group of employees at gunpoint after being told to wait for his order.

According to WKRN, Knoxville police arrested a man, later identified as 63-year-old Charles Doty Jr., after he threatened employees at the Little Caesars on Cedar Bluff Road on Friday (November 19) night. Witnesses told police that Doty was upset after employees said it would be about a 10 minute wait for his pizza to be made. After requesting an order of free breadsticks, he then left the store to wait but reportedly returned holding an AK-47 rifle and demanding that he get his order immediately.

Surveillance video of the incident reportedly captured footage of Doty threatening an employee attempting to leave before the victim ran to the back of the store, where they were able to call 911. A quick-thinking customer who had just received her own order of pepperoni pizza gave it to Doty who then fled the scene before police could arrive.

Doty was arrested and placed in jail on a $90,000 bond where he faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping. According to the news outlet, the kidnapping charge could be punishable by up to 60 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.