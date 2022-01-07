Beyonce's Mom Shares A Rare Glimpse At Blue Ivy Carter On Her 10th Birthday
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 7, 2022
Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter has officially reached double digits.
Blue Ivy Carter turned 10-years old on Friday, and her grandmother, Ms. Tina Lawson took to Instagram to give a rare glimpse of the stunning young tween. The young Grammy winner posed next to Mama Tina in the vibrant photo, rocking a black blazer and cool black shades. Ms. Tina gushed about her grandbaby, sharing:
"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready. three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that “Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.” Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!" Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday"
Mrs. Lawson's sweet words comes just months after Blue modeled alongside her mama Bey and little sister Rumi in the viral Ivy Park Halls of Ivy campaign. Blue and four-year old Rumi modeled matching black-and-white pieces from their mom's Halls of Ivy collection -- as mama Bey held Rumi in her arms, while Blue Ivy was all smiles in the back holding a soccer ball.
Happy Birthday, Blue!