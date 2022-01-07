Bon Jovi Announces Raleigh Date For 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Raleigh.

Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to North Carolina for a couple shows, including a stop at Raleigh's PNC Arena on April 9.

"It's official," the band announced Friday (January 7). "We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour."

Ticket pre-sales begin January 11 before opening fully to the public at 10 a.m. local time on January 14. VIP packages will also be available. For more information on the Bon Jovi Tour or to find tickets, visit the band's website here.

"We have all missed touring," said Jon Bon Jovi, "and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band."

Here are the cities Bon Jovi will visit as part of the 2022 tour: