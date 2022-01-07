Check Your Tickets! Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Missouri

Missourians, check your tickets!

According to a news release from the official Missouri Lottery website, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Rolla and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Ash Grove. This was Powerball's seventh-highest jackpot ever at $632.6 million.

The winning $1 million ticket matched all five white-ball numbers, 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The ticket was sold at UMR Moto Mart on Bishop Avenue in Rolla.

The winning $50,000 matched all five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number, which was 17. That winning ticket was sold at Baumer's Texaco on Highway O.

The two winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize, which would be July 4. If you have a winning ticket, you can claim your winnings by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $20 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $278 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.4 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.