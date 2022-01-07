Gunna Drops Star-Studded Album 'DS4EVER' Featuring Drake, Lil Baby & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 7, 2022
Gunna has officially delivered the fourth and final installment of his Drip Season projects, and fans are here for it. On Friday, the star-studded project was released, featuring 19-tracks, including a record with Atlanta rapper's rumored girlfriend Chloe Bailey. The rapper told Fader about his new project:
"I put everything I had into it. All my fans should just... repost it. Let the world know."
Gunna's hip-rock inspired album covered, created by artist Daniel Arsham of New York City, was a hot topic of social media when the star revealed it via Instagram.
Ashram spoke about working with Gunna to create the enticing artwork, telling Billboard:
"I’ve been a fan of Gunna’s music for quite some time and was pleased when he reached out to me a number of months ago through DM with questions about my work. He was very curious about how some of the pieces that I create are made. He was intrigued about the crystal materials I use and the idea of time travel and the future, present within the works. We connected in person a few times and at some point, he asked if I wanted to work on the DS4 album cover with him"
The album release comes just days after the star was spotted leaving a Lakers game holding hands with Chloe Bailey, adding more fuel to the relationship rumor mill.
Chloe & Gunna leaving the Lakers game holding hands (@theshaderoom) pic.twitter.com/ixK3m5OUe1— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 5, 2022
DS4EVER features guest appearances by Gunna's friends and fellow Hip Hop heavy hitters Drake, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more feature. Check out the highly anticipated project, available to stream now.